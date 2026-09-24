TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A traffic stop in Florida turned into a dramatic freak-out after a frog jumped into the driver’s car.

An officer had pulled the driver over near Tampa when the amphibian showed up out of nowhere and flung itself into the woman’s car.

“Hi there. Are you-,” the officer said.

“Oh my God! It’s a frog! Did it jump on me?” the woman asked the officer.

In an effort to help her, the officer quickly spotted the frog inside the vehicle, which caused the woman to scream in terror.

“It’s on your seat,” the officer told her.

“Oh my God,” she said.

The officer opened the door and told her to calmly exit the vehicle so he could lend a hand in removing the frog.

“You can take your seatbelt off and come on out,” the officer said.

“Is it still on me?” the woman asked.

“No, it’s in the seat. There it is, over there,” the officer responded.

After a few laughs and attempts to get the frog out, the officer managed to safely remove the amphibian.

Authorities did not say if the woman was eventually ticketed — or if the frog scare was punishment enough.

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