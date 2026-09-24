LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a car search during a traffic stop, which led to a fishy find and four arrests.

Bodycam footage captured the moment a deputy pulled a fish in a bottle out of the car, Monday morning.

“A muffler for a bike, oh good, another giant pry bar, a fish,” the deputy said.

In addition to the fish, deputies also found drugs, a gun, stolen motorcycle equipment and license plates that did not belong to anyone in the car.

A total of four people were arrested. They face a list of charges, including burglary, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy to commit burglary, criminal mischief and grand theft.

It is unknown what happened to the fish.

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