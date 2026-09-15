BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released body camera video is showing the response by firefighters after a small plane crashed into the water off Boca Raton.

Fire crews approached the aircraft that went down near South Beach Park on Aug. 22.

First responders can be heard confirming the pilot had been able to escape the aircraft and was the only person on board.

“Everybody’s accounted for and OK,” one responder can be heard saying.

Several other units arrived soon after to assess the scene as the aircraft began taking on water.

The female pilot was then taken to the hospital as a precaution. No injuries were reported.

She said she was headed to the Bahamas from Fort Myers to pick up her parents when mechanical issues forced her to make the quick landing on the water.

The official cause of the emergency landing remains under investigation.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.