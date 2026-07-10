WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Local and federal authorities teamed up to remove dozens of guns off the streets as part of a two-month, multi-agency operation in Palm Beach County.

Officials said Thursday that at least 46 people have been charged as part of “Operation Hurricane,” an enhanced enforcement initiative launched by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Miami Field Division. It aimed to target gun violence, drug trafficking and violent crime.

Colin McDonald, Assistant Attorney General with Department of Justice, said they were able to seize 94 firearms.

“Through the Homeland Security Task Force, we are using intelligence, investigative tools and strong partnerships to interdict violent offenders before they inflict even more harm and before they commit even more violent crime,” he said.

Leaders said the operation also targeted people preparing to commit armed robberies.

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