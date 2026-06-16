THE EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - All detainees being held at the Everglades detention facility, dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz,” have been transferred to other facilities, according to immigration officials.

In a brief statement from an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement spokesperson, the remaining population of detainees at the “soft-sided” facility in the Everglades have been moved.

Officials say the start of hurricane season led to the transfer of the detainees.

It remains unclear what other facilities those individuals were transferred to.

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