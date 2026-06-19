LAKE COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — Lake County deputies arrested two people on Friday, one of whom was 85 years old, to face charges including street racing, according to their probable cause affidavits.

Around 11:30 p.m., a deputy traveling southbound on U.S. 27 and County Road 33 in Leesburg reported seeing two vehicles — a red Corvette and a gray two-door sports car — traveling at a high rate of speed. Using radar, the deputy determined that the Corvette was traveling 125 mph and the gray car was traveling at 110 mph, both of them in a 45-mph zone, according to the affidavits.

One deputy pulled over the Corvette south of State Road 48 as another deputy went after the gray car, conducting a traffic stop north of the state road, the affidavits state.

The driver of the gray car — identified as 85-year-old William Bosworth, of Leesburg — said the other driver had swerved at him and should not have done that, according to his affidavit. Bosworth continued, telling the deputy that he was out having a ride in his favorite car and not trying to do anything with anybody before he reacted to the alleged swerving, the affidavit states.

Bosworth faces charges of street racing and dangerous speeding in excess of 50 mph, the affidavit states.

The other driver — 57-year-old Phillip Signorino, of Titusville — faces the same charges, records show. While being arrested, Signorino denied having reached high speeds, claiming his Corvette was incapable of going that fast, according to his affidavit.

Both drivers denied racing and had posted bond by the time of this writing, records show.

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