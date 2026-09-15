BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A dream came true for a young girl in Boca Raton who wanted to meet mermaids.

Three-year-old Maeve Krieger was diagnosed with leukemia at just eight months old.

Her wish was to be able to swim with mermaids, and Make-A-Wish Southern Florida helped her achieve her dream.

Maeve and her family met a pair of mermaids at the Boca Raton Beach Club.

“When she first walked on the beach, she was very shy, and she was sitting on my lap, and we had to talk to the mermaids for her, and by the end of the day, she’s interacting with the mermaids,” said Lauren Krieger, the child’s mother. “She even gave a mermaid a hug, and it’s just amazing because we’ve learned to be grateful for every moment, and just seeing her smile and be happy are moments that we cherish.”

Maeve was also gifted beach toys and her own mermaid tail.

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