TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Three boaters are safe after a late-night rescue off Florida’s Gulf Coast north of Tampa.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said that a canoe carrying three young boaters capsized overnight near Cooglers Island on Wednesday.

Deputies said that the group was stranded in remote costal waters that could not be reached by vehicle.

The sheriff’s aviation unit used thermal imaging to keep track of the boaters until an airboat rescue team brought all three safely to shore.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.