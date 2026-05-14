TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Two tornadoes touched down in northern Florida, causing residents to fear for their safety.

The National Weather Service confirmed two twisters formed just north of Tampa on Tuesday afternoon.

The first one was on the ground for over a mile and stretched 400 yards wide, according to officials.

A resident who experienced one of the tornadoes said it was a scary experience.

“A huge gust came and basically pushed the door shut on me, and I heard a loud noise, and the roof was gone,” he said. “Hit my son’s truck, blew out his windshield.”

Minor damage was reported, but thankfully, nobody was hurt.

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