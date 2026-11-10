BRADENTON, Fla. (WSVN) — Two officers were injured while they were attempting to arrest an armed man in Bradenton.

Body camera footage shows the moment officers approached the suspect at a Wawa gas station on First Street East and Sixth Avenue early Sunday morning.

The armed man, identified as 35-year-old Dejerrian Murray, was able to get in his car and put it in reverse, striking both officers before driving away.

One of the officers, Lt. Perry Merrill suffered a traumatic brain injury and is now recovering at home. Officer John Bembry has been released from the hospital.

After fleeing from police, several law enforcement agencies began a pursuit of Murray which ended with a pit maneuver near First Street and 10th Avenue West. He was then arrested.

Murray faces a slate of several felonies and was denied bond in his court appearance.

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