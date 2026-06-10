NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN)– Two boaters are lucky to be alive after they went missing off the Florida coast for more than a day before they were rescued.

Danny Gibson and Patrick Watson are happy to be back on land after their boat was stranded for around 36 hours in the Atlantic Ocean.

“I feel great right now, I’m back,” said Gibson

Gibson said he remembered the moment it became clear he and Watson were in real trouble.

“Around 4 p.m., that’s when we knew things were bad and were going to have to spend the night,” he said.

Authorities said people last heard from the pair at around 6 a.m. on Monday.

Investigators had found their trailer in New Smyrna Beach, but no sign of the men.

The boaters said their vessel began to have electrical problems and lost power, but they had supplies and space to sleep.

“This cooler here still contains a little bit, not much, let’s say we’re down to a few. I don’t think we have anything for that matter, because I think I just drank the last Gatorade,” said Gibson.

Luckily, Gibson said, the winds kept them less than 20 miles from shore, near Ormond Beach.

Gibson said it was wonderful to finally see the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission plane overhead.

“That was the biggest relief, and the fact that they stayed with us for about 45 minutes until any other boat showed up,” he said.

After that, a U.S. Coast Guard boat arrived and towed them back to shore.

Gibson said they can’t thank their rescuers enough.

“Everybody, you know, was very professional, can’t speak highly enough of all the individuals involved — Coast Guard, sheriff’s [deputies], you know, everyone involved. My hat’s off to them,” he said.

Watson said the only thing on his mind after their ordeal was home.

“I want to go home,” he said as he laughed.

Gibson said next time they head out, they’ll leave a more detailed float plan with their loved ones.

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