PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WSVN) — Crews are searching for survivors after a boat overturned off St. Lucie Inlet, authorities said.

According to U.S. Coast Guard, one person has died and four others were rescued Sunday after they were spotted by a good Samaritan.

Five people are still missing, officials said.

Rescuers were told by one of the people on board that they had taken off from the Bahamas, and the vessel overturned on Friday.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.