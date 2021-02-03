Florida man with Florida tattoo on forehead arrested for calling 911 to ask for ride home

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WSVN) — Deputies have arrested a man with a tattoo of the State of Florida on his forehead after he was accused of misusing the 911 calling system.

According to an arrest report obtained by Fox 13, 22-year-old Matthew Leatham was arrested early Sunday morning by Pasco County deputies.

According to deputies, Leatham called 911 to ask for a ride home and cursed at the operator while on the phone. Investigators said the operator gave Leatham with the non-emergency number.

A deputy also spoke to Leatham and said they offered to call a taxi, but Leatham said he didn’t have any money and instead started traveling on foot.

Deputies said Leatham called 911 again to ask for a ride home. A deputy met with him while he was still on the phone with the dispatcher and arrested him.

The deputy said during a search, they found marijuana, but said Leatham denied knowing what it was.

Leatham was faces charges of misusing the 911 system and possession of marijuana.

