Flea Market closure causes outrage among vendors

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - “Flea Market USA” announced it will be closing its doors leaving many vendors outraged.

The flea market has been in business for over 30 years, operating in the area of 79 Street and Northwest 30 Avenue.

Vendors received notice last week that they have until the first week of March to leave.

Some vendors claim the owner had warned them for months that the building was on the market, but now they have been shocked at how fast they have to get out.

One vendor, Christian Romero, said, “I invested all my money. All my savings. Now they just give me news they’re going to close down. That’s it. I lost all my money.”

“They told us last week, on the second of January, that we had to move in two months,” said Santa Ortiz, another vendor at the flea market.

Victor Kohli said, “There’s a lot of people who are getting hurt because we don’t have anywhere to go. Everywhere you go they’re either raising the rent, or it’s not a good place to start it all over again.”

The vendors were advised that they were told they will be getting their deposits returned to them after the closing.

Vendor Estella Wood wants more time to “get organized and get all these people finding another job.”

7News reached out to one manager of the flea market, but they refused to comment on the closing.

