POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A young girl was injured Thursday in a shooting in Pompano Beach after a stray bullet went through her bedroom window and grazed her temple, her mother said.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to calls of a person shot near Northwest 3rd Street and Northwest 31st Avenue just after 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The mother said the girl, believed to be around 9 years old, was in her bedroom playing with her sister when the bullet flew through the window and brushed the side of her head.

“There were a lot of people running,” said the girl’s downstairs neighbor, Alejandro Sanchez. “We heard like eight shots. This neighbor right here, they have two daughters, and normally they play at the window. They got shot in the window. One of the bullets got super close to one of the girls. They are like nine years old. I mean, can you imagine just be playing at your window and then you got a shot coming through your window?”

Sanchez says the girl is lucky to be alive.

“One of the bullets went very close to their face, like as close to their face, like it could’ve been inches from a dead girl,” Sanchez said.

The young girl was transported to a local hospital to get checked out and is doing OK, her mother said.

“Scary as hell, man, scary as hell,” Sanchez said.

7News cameras on Friday captured multiple nearby townhomes left with bullet holes in their walls, as well as a local business, DeBarris L. James Funeral Home and Cremation Service, with a bullet hole through its window.

“There’s a huge hole in this window here,” the funeral home’s owner, DeBarris James, said while pointing out the bullet hole.

He said his staff had left just in time.

“We literally left 30 minutes before what we heard,” said James. “You know, I got a phone call stating, like, ‘Hey, there’s a shooting over by the funeral home,’ and I’m like, what’s going on?”

James says his business is here to serve the community, not become part of the violence.

“Have respect for businesses, especially a funeral home,” said James. “We’re here to provide a service for the community. How can we provide a service if you’re damaging it trying to do something to bring business to us? We don’t want it that way.”

Residents say they’re grateful things didn’t take a deadly turn.

James pointed out a bullet hole spotted above a ladder, saying, “Had this person been up on the ladder in the roof still, there would have been a serious incident here.”

Nearby residents who were in their homes when the six bullets rang out described the scene as bullets flying from every direction.

BSO Violent Crimes detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the person or people who pulled the trigger should contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954)493-TIPS or visit their website here.

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