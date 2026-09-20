FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A yacht erupted into flames in Fort Lauderdale, which caused fire crews to respond to the scene on Sunday morning.

The fire started at a Las Olas waterway, which appeared to be tied to a luxury condominium building on Hendricks Isle.

7News cameras captured smoke and fire billowing from the multi million dollar yacht as fire crews attempted to put out the fire.

There has been no word on how the fire started or if anyone was hurt.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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