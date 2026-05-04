FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A special celebration was held in Fort Lauderdale honoring a World War II veteran.

“We’re going to give him the biggest birthday he’s ever had. We’ve got so many different people involved in this,” said Honor Flight South Florida Director and Founder Ryan Paton. Military families with their children and representatives from veteran support organizations attended.

Honor Flight South Florida partnered with United Way of Broward Mission United to host a memorable birthday party for Harold Sotzsky, who turned 104-years-old.

Sotsky shared that he is happy to spend his birthday with loved ones, and it’ll be a day he and his family will never forget.

“I’m glad to go on this trip, it’s something that you’ll be talking about for the rest of your life,” said Sotzsky.

Stanley C. Panther celebrated Sotzsky’s birthday by giving him a unique Florida Panthers jersey.

Sotzky served in the Coast Guard from 1942 to 1945, transporting troops and wounded civilians.

As the number of World War II veterans still with us dwindles each year, organizers say it is important to remember and honor those who served.

Teaching the young kids and teaching even the old kids to remember what these people did. You know, World War II is the biggest event in history, and so we don’t have too many of these people left. We do something big for every veteran. We love them all, but the World War II guys are extra special to us,” said Paton.

Today, Sotzsky is recognized by many as a living symbol of resilience and patriotism.

“It’s rare these days that you get to spend time with a World War II veteran, they gave everything for our country, and it’s just a little bit that we can get back to them,” said Vice President of United Way of Broward Mission United James Heaton.

The celebration highlighted local efforts to support veterans, bringing together military families and representatives from veteran support organizations.

We believe it really takes the community coming together to support those who gave everything to our country. I look at our next generation and understand that they aren’t going to be able to experience World War II veterans like we get to So this is very important and super special for our community,” said Heaton.

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