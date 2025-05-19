LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released the identity of the woman who was killed after gunfire rang out in the parking lot of a church in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Northwest 38th Avenue around 2:15a.m. Monday regarding reports of a shooting.

“The ShotSpotter went off, like, 28 rounds in total,” a dispatcher said in radio transmissions.

At the scene, police found two women suffering from gunshots wounds—Officials later identified one of the victims as 41-year-old Erika Williams. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Female screaming, ‘I need help, someone has been shot. Shot under the car, not conscious and breathing.’ They don’t know where the shooter is,” a dispatcher said in radio transmissions.

A woman who identified herself as the victim’s mother told 7News her daughter was in town from Bradenton to attend a birthday party.

According to a family member of the victim, who did not want to be identified, the gunman walked up and began firing.

“They came from across the street, and they started shooting and walking over across. Oh, my God,” said a woman at the scene. “I was running to try and save her, but the bullets was coming too fast, and I tripped and broke my ankle.”

Paramedics transported the second victim to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening. She has since been released from the hospital, officials say.

Those in the area said the shots sounded explosive. Even leaving bullet holes in the church and nearby structures.

“I heard the first few shots, but that last shot was complete rapid, like just straight like somebody just held down on the trigger, and it just went,” said Bobby, a witness.

At this time, Lauderhill Police said there’s no known suspect and the motive behind the shooting remains unknown.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the subject or subjects involved, call Lauderhill Police at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

