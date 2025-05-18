LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person or people who, they said, opened fire in the parking lot of a church in Lauderhill overnight, leaving a woman who was visiting South Florida dead and sending another to the hospital.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence at the scene of the shooting along Northwest 38th Avenue, between 16th and 19th streets, early Sunday morning.

“Female screaming, ‘I need help, someone has been shot. Shot under the car, not conscious and breathing.’ They don’t know where the shooter is,” a dispatcher said in radio transmissions.

Cameras also showed a heartbroken loved one breaking down in tears hours after, police said, shots rang out in the parking lot located across from Nu Vibez Lounge.

Investigators said the incident took place at around 2:15 a.m.

“The ShotSpotter went off, like, 28 rounds in total,” a dispatcher said in radio transmissions.

“I heard the first few shots, but that last shot was complete rapid, like just straight like somebody just held down on the trigger, and it just went,” said a witness who identified himself as Bobby.

According to a family member of the victim who did not want to be identified, the gunman walked up and began firing.

“They came from across the street, and they started shooting and walking over across. Oh, my God,” said a woman at the scene. “I was running to try and save her, but the bullets was coming too fast, and I tripped and broke my ankle.”

A woman who identified herself as the victim’s mother told 7News her daughter is 41 years old and was in town from Bradenton to attend a birthday party.

One of the women was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics transported the surviving victim to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Lauderhill Police officers shut down a stretch of Northwest 38th Avenue as they carried out their investigation.

Bullet holes littered the area, even hitting the church’s window.

Officers were seen taking down the crime scene take at around 10 a.m., after the medical examiner removed the victim’s body from the scene.

Meanwhile, area residents are trying to wrap their minds around why this even happened.

“It’s just senseless killing. That’s what I don’t like. I don’t like the senseless killing,” said Bobby.

Police said they plan to release more information about deceased victim on Monday. They have have not announced any arrests, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the subject or subjects involved, call Lauderhill Police at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

