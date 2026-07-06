HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The woman who was killed in a shooting while inside a Lamborghini SUV that then crashed into a home in Miramar was identified as a local social media influencer, as police continue their search for the person or people behind the violent chain of events that also sent two men to the hospital.

According to Miramar Police, the victims’ luxury vehicle was targeted and followed, then shot at along Sunshine Boulevard, at around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, causing the vehicle to crash into a home off Southwest 27th Street.

“Three people were inside the car; all three had been shot,” said Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss.

Monday morning, the family of the woman who perished as 21-year-old Brianna Johnson, also known as influencer DreamDoll Bri.

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by 7News shows a light colored car following the victims’ Lamborghini down the street. At some point, shots are fired, and the car speeds off.

“Listening to the ShotSpotter, it was quite rapid fire,” said Moss.

The sound of those piercing bullets awoke neighbors.

“My mother did [hear the gunfire], actually; she said she thought it was fireworks at first, but then something just felt a little bit off,” said area resident Chery Cherr.

Earlier in the night, Johnson’s family members said, the three victims had attended a large party at a nearby home.

Loved ones said the trio later stopped at a Shell gas station where a fight broke out.

After the gunfire, the Lamborghini is seen on the surveillance video going through a stop sign before, detectives said, it hit the residence.

“This is no way to wake up on a Sunday morning,” said Moss.

Paramedics rushed Johnson and the two men who were inside the Lamborghini to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition. Johnson succumbed to her injuries.

The quiet Miramar neighborhood quickly turned into a crime scene as investigators combed the area for evidence.

Investigators are now searching for the car that sped off.

“So, thinking a four-year model of a BMW, dark pink, white, and that scene going southbound from here,” said a first responder in radio transmissions.

Meanwhile, area residents are reeling from what happened.

“We’ve never experienced anything like that. Anyone here pretty much knows each other, so it’s a pretty tight-knit neighborhood,” said Cherr.

If you have any information on this shooting and crash or the whareabouts of the subject or subjects involved, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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