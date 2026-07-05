SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade left one person dead, with police investigating.

The incident happened in the 22100 block of Southwest 116th Avenue on Saturday night

Police blocked off the area where the person was found shot to death.

Detectives are now turning their attention to a car with bullet holes in the back window.

Investigators said that the car was parked outside an emergency room where a second victim who was involved in the same shooting showed up for help.

There is currently no word on the second victim’s condition.

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