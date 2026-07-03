SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Army staff sergeant from South Florida is opening up and sharing story of how he became the first hip-hop artist to be hired by the Department of Defense as a member of the U.S. Army Field Band.

Speaking with 7News earlier this week, Staff Sgt. Lamar Riddick said his love for instruments and rapping flourished while he was a student at Piper High School in Sunrise.

“The band director called me into the office and said, ‘Hey, I found that the Army is looking to hire a rapper,’ and I thought it was a scam, but you know, did some further research, it became a legit opportunity, and I went full-fledged with it and, yeah, here we are today,” said Riddick.

Four years ago, Riddick’s life did an about face when he was asked to join the U.S. Army Field Band.

“No, I never thought my love of music would lead to the U.S. Army,” he said.

Riddick has now performed around the globe, from the U.S. to Scotland, and has redefined what service looks like.

And with America celebrating 250 years, he’s excited to be part of such a historic milestone.

“Two hundred and fifty years, it’s not that long, but it’s still long, right?” he said. “And just to see where the country has come from to now, right? And to be a rapper in the Army shows how much we’ve evolved as a country.”

Riddick said his time in the military has inspired his music.

“I’m able to rap about so many things and learn how to connect stories off of topics that I never probably would have touched, it’s made me a better writer, because I know how to relate to people better, because I’m exposed to more people from different cultures and different walks of life,” he said.

Through every lyric, Riddick’s goal isn’t just to entertain, but to uplift and encourage others.

“I want people to feel inspired, to feel hope, to feel encouraged to find who they want to be and be the best version of themselves,” he said.

Riddick said he hopes his music inspires others to chase their dreams while serving something bigger than themselves.

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