HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 2-year-old child is dead after being found in the back seat of a hot car in Hallandale Beach while in the care of a babysitter, police said.

According to Hallandale Beach Police, officers responded to a report of a child inside the vehicle along Northwest Seventh Avenue, early Sunday afternoon.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the toddler in the back of a vehicle parked outside of a home.

Investigators said the child was rushed to a nearby hospital where the young patient was later pronounced dead.

Detectives has not specified how long that child was left in the car or who was caring for then.

The incident comes less than a week after another child was found dead. Police said a 23-month-old boy was found dead inside of an SUV after his father arrived at an early childhood education center in Plantation.

Ther owner of the child care facility told 7News the boy’s father had forgotten to drop him off in the morning and made the horrific discovery outside of the day care that afternoon.

The nonprofit Kids and Car Safety lists Sunday’s child car death as possibly the fourth.in Florida this year, saying that children’s bodies heat up three to four times quicker than adults and that the heat of a vehicle can increase within the first 10 minutes.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Hallandale Beach Police took the opportunity “to remind every parent, guardian, and caregiver in our community [to] always check the back seat before locking your vehicle and walking away. Temperatures inside a parked car can climb to dangerous levels within minutes, even on days that don’t feel especially hot. One last look before you shut the door can save a child’s life.”

Police have not specified whether or not charges will be filed, as they continue to investigate this incident.

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