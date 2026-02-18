FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they are investigating the discovery of a woman’s body next to a dumpster in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood as a homicide.

7Skyforce hovered above several Fort Lauderdale Police officers as they surrounded the blue dumpster located next to several single-story apartment buildings near Northwest Third Street and 15th Way, just north of Broward Boulevard and the Fort Lauderdale Police Station, Wednesday morning.

According to investigators, officers responded in reference to a dead body just before 7:30 a.m. They pronounced the woman deceased.

7News has learned the woman’s body was covered by pieces of cardboard.

On the other side of the fence next to the dumpster is North Fork Elementary School.

A woman who lives nearby told 7News her son saw something that seemed a little suspicious on Tuesday night.

“He saw a man and a lady in an alley that – they were smoking, and that was about it,” she said. “He said the man looked bad, but that was about it, like health wise, or maybe he wasn’t feeling good. These apartments are always empty, so it could possibly be a squatter, you know, it could be anybody.”

Area residents said they are worried about squatters who hanf out behind these apartments.

Detectives said they initially didn’t see any injuries on the woman’s body. They did not disclose the woman’s age or details about the body’s condition as they attempt to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.

