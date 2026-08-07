FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman will be staying in jail without bond after appearing in court for fatally shooting a man in Fort Lauderdale.

Candacia Walker refused to speak as she stood before a judge.

The 33-year-old Walker is facing a murder charge stemming from a shooting that killed 32-year-old Mike Menard in July.

Investigators say they found Menard deceased inside of his car, which was parked outside of his parents’ home in the area of Northwest 13th Court and 13th Avenue.

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