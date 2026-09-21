WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Wilton Manors is looking for its first-ever dog mayor.

The prospective top dog needs to be up to date on vaccines, have good social skills and be ready for a two-year term. Its owner must be at least 18 years old and live in Wilton Manors or have a current dog park membership in the city.

Applications will be accepted through Sunday. To submit an application, click here.

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