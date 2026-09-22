PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives are providing more information on an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, they responded to the home near the 8300 block of Pine Drive on Monday morning.

Police said they discovered the bodies of retired Pembroke Pines Police Sgt. John Baker and his wife Joanne.

John was a 25-year veteran of the police department.

Broward Sheriff’s Office said Joanne fatally shot her husband and then turned the gun on herself.

John was 62-years-old. Joanne was 59.

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