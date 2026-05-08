HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A dash and crash on Hallandale Beach ended with a man in handcuffs.

Hollywood Police and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of S. Ocean Drive and Hallandale Beach Boulevard on Thursday night.

Officers said they spotted a wanted man and attempted to arrest him, but he led them on a pursuit.

The man then ended crashing into a tree and two cars before police moved in to make their arrest.

As of late Thursday night, part of the road where the pursuit ended remains closed off.

It remains unclear why the man was wanted for in the first place.

Luckily, nobody was hurt.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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