NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A new view is showing the moments a fatal shooting that unfolded outside a Walmart, and deputies said it was all over a parking dispute.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the parking lot of the shopping center at 7900 W. McNab Road in North Lauderdale on Tuesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, deputies located 62-year-old Bart Diguglielmo suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics with the North Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported him to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, 7News obtained cellphone and dash camera video of what occurred minutes before the shots rang out.

A woman, who deputies haven’t identified, is seen getting out of her car holding a phone in her left hand and a gun in her right hand.

A witness tells 7News that before the female shooter got out of her car, she had gotten into an argument over a parking space with Diguglielmo.

At one point, the witness said, Diguglielmo parked his white SUV in a way that blocked the shooter from parking. Minutes later, however, he would unblock the space, allowing the woman to pull in.

According to the witness, the woman then got out of her car and spoke briefly with those inside the white SUV.

Then, moments later, Diguglielmo is seen walking up to the woman. She points a gun at him, but for at least the first 30 seconds, they appear to speak to one another.

Video shows the woman telling Diguglielmo to “walk away.”

Diguglielmo, however, is seen following the woman as she walks around another car while still pointing her gun.

He does appear to walk away but immediately returns, leading the woman to open fire against him.

All this time, as the video shows, the woman is on the phone.

As the man falls to the ground, they keep exchanging words, but the witness says it’s unclear what they’re saying to each other.

The man remained conscious on the ground and is seen on video alternately sitting up and lying down. All this as shoppers and cars pass by the scene.

Eventually, deputies respond to the shooting and handcuff the woman. Investigators said the woman is cooperating with detectives and claiming self-defense.

This incident will be referred to the Broward County State Attorney’s Office to determine if criminal charges will be filed against her.

An investigation into this fatal shooting remains ongoing.

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