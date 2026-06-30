NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was rushed to the hospital with life threatening injuries and a person was detained after a shooting in a Walmart parking lot.

The incident happened early Tuesday afternoon at the supermarket located at 7900 West McNab Road in North Lauderdale.

7News cameras captured multiple Broward Sheriff’s Office police vehicles outside the Walmart where the shooting happened.

While crews did take the man who was shot to the hospital, there have been no updates on the man’s condition.

Deputies have detained one person and are still investigating the shooting.

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