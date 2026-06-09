OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A deputy investigation is underway after some tools were taken from a business in Oakland Park.

Surveillance video, shared by Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives, captures a man pulling a foldable wagon and breaking into the back of a work van.

According to detectives, the man removed several tools from inside the vehicle, causing the owners a loss of approximately $8,000.

The incident occurred on May 19 at the All American Marine Service located at 2050 N.W. 29th St.

Deputies say the burglar is seen wearing a boonie hat, a black Nike t-shirt, and red shoes. A possible second subject was also observed.

Anyone with information on this burglary should contact BSO’s Oakland Park Det. Danny Perez at 954-202-3113 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477).

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