LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - A marine predator was spotted swimming in a canal in Lighthouse Point.

Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer on Sunday captured a bull shark about a mile north of Hillsboro Inlet.

The shark went around in a circle before it swam away.

