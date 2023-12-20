HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A situation unfolded near Hollywood Hills Elementary School as reports came in about a vehicle crashing into a home, Wednesday morning.

An ongoing investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the collision. No information regarding injuries or the cause of the incident has been released thus far.

7Skyforce video footage showed a homeowner outside, documenting the aftermath on his phone, near the spot where the vehicle came to rest.

As a precautionary measure, authorities have closed off Taft Street between 35th Avenue and Longfellow Drive in response to the crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.