PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded a multimillion-dollar drug bust at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

Crews on Wednesday morning offloaded over 29,000 pounds of cocaine and over 3,000 pounds of marijuana, which officials estimated to be worth $226.7 million.

The Coast Guard said the large haul is a result of six separate interdictions by the crews of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tampa, with the assistance of several partner agencies, during operations in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

A press conference regarding the offload is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday at Port Everglades.

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