FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A tribute at a South Florida airport honored some of those lost on 9/11 nearly 25 years ago.

United Airlines erected a display inside Concourse C at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport featuring the names and photos of pilots, flight attendants on board the United flight that crashed into the World Trade Center and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Airline officials said 16 of their crew members were killed in the terror attacks.

7News will have special coverage of 9/11 all week long starting on Monday. On the 25th anniversary next Friday, Today in Florida will provide live coverage of the tributes and ceremonies.

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