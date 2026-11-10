FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thanksgiving and Christmas travelers are expected to pay higher gas and airfare prices this year, officials said.

According to travel company Hopper, airfare prices are up 31% for Thanksgiving, and 23% for Christmas compared to 2025.

“We haven’t seen airfare this high in at least 10 years, for Thanksgiving or Christmas,” said Hayley Berg from Hopper.

Travel experts blame higher prices due to the war in the Middle East.

As the holiday season nears, locals in Fort Lauderdale shared their frustrations.

“Really expensive, like gas prices everywhere,” said a resident.

“Everything now is outlandish,” said one resident.

“Some of the hotel prices are a bit higher than normal,” said another resident.

Other residents shared their concerns about the increased prices, saying her holiday travel has doubled.

“Oh yeah, quite a bit, quite a bit,” said a woman.

“A lot more? What are we thinking, double?” said 7News reporter Alex Browning.

“It’s about $1,200 for two of us round trip to Ashville [North Carolina],” she said.

“Worth the price to see family though?” said Browning.

“Exactly. What can you do? Family is number one,” she said.

Another woman shared that the prices were reasonable after she bought tickets in advance.

“Reasonable, got them long ago,” she said.

“How long ago?” asked Browning.

“About a month and a half,” she said.

Berg advises booking tickets in advance, and to not book on the Sunday after Thanksgiving due to it being the most busiest day.

Mark Jenkins, an AAA spokesperson, shared his advice for travelers.

“Be strategic, consider an earlier flight, avoid tight connections, and build some flexibility into your schedule. You might also want to consider travel insurance,” said Jenkins.

The 2026 holiday road trips may be the most expensive in 20 years, with gas price averages in Miami-Dade at $3.83, and Broward averages at $3.81.

While some residents have decided to not travel this holiday season, others have chosen to travel regardless of the high costs.

“I wouldn’t go anywhere right now, I’m staying home because it’s too expensive,” said one woman.

Another alternative for air travel would be to pay with miles or credit card points to save money on flights.

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