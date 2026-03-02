FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A weekend shooting in Fort Lauderdale sent a teenage boy to the hospital, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Northwest 14th Way and Fifth Street, at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators said the victim was at a large gathering of juveniles when someone opened fire.

Responding officers arrived to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body.

Paramedics with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported the young patient to Broward Health Medical Center. He is expected to survive.

As of Monday morning, police said they have no suspects at this time, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.