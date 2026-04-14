HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teen who had a successful surgery for a kidney transplant has now been released from the hospital.

Eighteen-year-old Arianna Crockett was given a special send off on Monday evening that included music, gift and lots of hugs at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

“I just think you always have to have hope, be positive, even when things are down. I know it’s hard when you’re down to bring yourself up and be positive, but you just have to find your circle, I’ve found mine, I have my family and my support system, everything,” said Crockett.

She is the hospital’s first recipient of a remote donation transplant.

The pediatric kidney transplant program at Joe DiMaggio launched nearly eight years ago. This year they’ve performed 35 successful transplants, including Arianna’s.

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