PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A Plantation neighborhood was at the center of a SWAT standoff that led officers to escort seven people out of an apartment building in handcuffs and arrest one of them.

Residents at the Spectra at Plantation apartments, located in the area Northwest 10th Court and 43rd Avenue, woke up to loud noises and a large police presence at around 4 a.m., Thursday.

“And I heard, ‘Get out with your hands up,'” said a woman.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene as SWAT officers with long guns drawn moved covertly along a building at the complex.

An officer is seen using a crowbar to gain entry inside a first floor unit to carry out an arrest warrant..

Officers detained three women and four men and escorted them out of the apartment in handcuffs.

A man who was detained said he didn;t do anything, but he was taken away in cuffs.

“This happens here all the time,” said a woman referring to SWAT standoffs.

According to witnesses, police focused their attention on bushes alongside the apartment complex where neighbors said a man as physically assaulted and later transported to the hospital.

“Someone got beat up, and they raided the apartment,” said a witness.

Police said the person they were looking for was ultimately arrested. However, they did not specify the exact reason for the initial warrant that led to the standoff.

In all, two men were hauled away in cruisers, but only one of them was placed under arrest. The five others were released and went back inside the apartment.

