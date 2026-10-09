DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - An SUV rear-ended a Broward County Public Schools bus in Davie, sending the driver of the SUV to the hospital.

7 Drone Force hovered above the scene of the crash near Griffin Road and Southwest 82nd Avenue, Friday morning.

Officials said the 50-year-old man who was behind the wheel of the blue Honda SUV involved was transported to HCA Florida University Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, while the two students riding on the bus were uninjured.

Eastbound traffic near the intersection is temporarily closed, according to officials, but was expected to reopen shortly.

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