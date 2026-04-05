OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - An SUV driver careened into an Oakland Park business on Easter morning, causing significant damage to the storefront and forcing the business to close its doors for the day.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at Oriental Rug Care near Northeast 12th Terrace and Oakland Park Boulevard, shortly before 7 a.m. on Sunday.

First responders arrived to find the SUV had smashed through the building’s wall, leaving a gaping hole.

Surveillance footage from both inside and outside the building captured the moment the SUV struck the storefront. The impact sent a dumpster flying.

The video shows the passenger getting out of the SUV after the air bags deployed, then helping the driver out, both appearing to have escaped serious injury. The driver is seen putting their hands on their head after observing the damage to the vehicle.

The impact scattered debris throughout the building’s break room and sent a refrigerator flying inside the facility. Oakland Park Fire Rescue confirmed that no one was inside the building at the time of the collision.

Hassan Ashwas, the owner of Oriental Rug Care, spent much of Sunday cleaning up the site.

“I guess somebody crashed into here, flying through dumpsters and stuff,” he said. “Went through our door and the garage door, so our business is pretty much shot.”

Ashwas noted his relief that the crash occurred during the night rather than during active business hours.

No injuries were reported, but an orange sign posted outside the building by the city declares the structure unsafe.

The closure of the business affects six employees who work at the location.

“Two of our entrances gone. I don’t know how we’re going to operate,” said Ashwas.

Crews have since boarded up the gaping hole.

As for Ashwas, he said he and his staff are figuring out their next steps.

“One little mistake on the driver’s side, yeah, puts six people that work here in jeopardy,” he said.

Following the investigation at the scene, the SUV was towed away with significant front-end damage.

Monday morning, Ashwas said they are back open for business.

“It’s why after I calmed down yesterday, [we] cleaned up the mess, boarded [up] the place, and I said, ‘Tomorrow is just another day,'” he said. “You know, the show goes on.”

The business owner said he’s just grateful the damage wasn’t worse.

“You know, things happen. At first, I was a little angry,” said Ashwas. “Then I said, ‘You know what? It could be worse. There’s people that have real disasters.'”

The business staff told 7News they plan to have a construction crew to work on much-needed repairs.

Authorities said the driver of the SUV was issued a citatuion for failing to use due care, as they continue to investigate the crash.

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