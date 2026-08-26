FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A high-tech tool is enchanting learning at one South Florida school.

Students at Sunrise Middle School in Fort Lauderdale received 50 extended reality headsets as the school opened a refurbished innovation space.

With their new headsets, students will use this space for immersive, hands-on lessons across several school subjects.

The new technology and lab furniture was funded through a multi-year grant by the College Football Playoff Foundation and the Orange Bowl Committee.

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