FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The heavy rain and severe storms that rolled through South Florida caused flooding near the entrances and exits of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, creating widespread gridlock for travelers.

7News cameras captured heavy congestion along Perimeter Road and Federal Highway, disrupting travel to passenger terminals.

Bumper-to-bumper traffic blocked airport access ramps, leaving motorists unable to move. Due to the severe gridlock, some passengers exited their vehicles and walked along Perimeter Road and up access ramps with their luggage to reach terminal buildings.

Air travel was also affected by the storm system. According to FlightAware, the airport experienced flight delays of more than one hour, though conditions were slowly improving.

Officials advised people picking up or dropping off passengers to call their airlines to check flight status before heading to the airport.

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