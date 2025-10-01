FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Spirit Airlines has secured a crucial $475 million deal from several creditors as it enters its second Chapter 11 bankruptcy filling, a move aimed at positioning a future for the commercial airline.

The South Florida based airline is also in a $150 million agreement with AerCap Ireland which is one of companies from which the airline leases its aircraft.

In an effort to reduce operational cost, the settlement will end leases on nearly 30 planes.

After a bidding war in 2022, JetBlue Airways was set to buy Spirit for a whooping $3.8 billion after Spirit’s attempt to merge with rival discount carrier Frontier Airlines failed.

The deal with JetBlue had the potential of increasing competition for the U.S. airline industry, but ultimately it fell apart after a federal judge blocked the buyout of the nation’s lowest-costing airline.

7News on Wednesday spoke with frequent Spirit Airlines flyers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to get their reaction.

“It’s easy. It gets me where I need to go fast, and it’s very cheap and makes my life easier. I am going back and forth to Baltimore every two days,” said traveler Edward Smith.

“Honestly, I don’t think there’s any other really cheap options, you know what I mean? You kind of can’t beat it, and there’s a lot of nonstops, so all of that, like, I just feel like it would give everyone else a chance to monopolize over the industry, you know,” said traveler Alex Pittsley.

Spirit said it will “continue to right-size the business and to generate cost savings again,” as they navigate through a second bankruptcy.

