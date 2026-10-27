SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Looking for a job? There’s a job fair taking place later this week in Sunrise.

The South Florida Mega Job Fair is set to take place Thursday at the Amerant Bank Arena.

The event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and run until 2 p.m., with admission and parking both free of charge.

Attendees will be able to speak with nearly 50 employers, who have over 1,800 job opportunities available.

This will be Job News’ last South Florida job fair in 2026.

For a full list of the attending employers, or to pre-register for the event, click here.

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