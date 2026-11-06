FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Raw sewage oozed out of manholes across Fort Lauderdale neighborhoods on Friday as the citywide sewer system attempts to recover from weeks of flooding.

Recent king tides and the past week’s record rainfall have overwhelmed the sewers of Fort Lauderdale, creating a sanitary issue for residents and at least one business.

“Flow is over to the stormwater drains, and that of course goes into the canals,” said resident Paul. “And now I see that the city’s posted warning signs.”

Multiple warnings of sewage spills were put up at waterways from the landings in Coral Ridge to south off Los Olas.

Tanker trucks could be seen hauling sewage between neighborhoods throughout the day due to faulty pump stations.

“It was percolating like a bubbler in a school,” said a resident.

The situation even forced a restaurant, Anthony’s Clam House, to close their dining room.

“It’s just difficult,” said Hector Cordova of Anthony’s Clam House. “We’re just trying to hold on tight. It’s not sanitary to be operating with a bathroom or restrooms that are not fully functioning for our customers.”

Management at Anthony’s realized they had to pivot after flooding frustrations continued past one week.

“So we said, ‘Let’s just run a special,'” Cordova said.

The deal was their signature chicken parmesan plate for only $5.95.

“Between two and nine, we have sold over 700 chicken parms at $5.95,” said Cordova. “Plus people are adding other items into their menu and they’re being very generous with their staff. The support is amazing.”

While Anthony’s didn’t wait for the city’s fix to continue serving good food, the city said it is hopeful things will be back to normal by Monday.

Until then, residents may avoid nearby waterways until all clears are given once continued testing shows bacterial levels have lowered.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.