FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A chaotic crash in Fort Lauderdale sent several people, including a child, to the hospital.

The crash, involving three cars, occurred near the 2100 block of West Sunrise Boulevard at around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Responding rescue crews said a man, woman, and one-year-old child were rushed to the hospital with significant injuries.

Two other drivers suffered minor injuries.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating what led to the crash.

