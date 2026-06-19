DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are seeking the public’s help in locating 58-year-old Mary Ann Dubatowka.

According to investigators, Dubatowka was last seen at approximately 10 p.m. on June 16, near the 400 block of Tilford W in Deerfield Beach.

Dubatowka was last seen wearing a white nightgown.

She is approximately 5 feet. 9 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

According to her family, Dubatowka experiences mental illness.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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