Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public for help locating a 55-year-old woman last seen in Pompano Beach.

Detectives say Amy Bedell was last seen on Jan. 13th 2026, near 520 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

She is about 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox