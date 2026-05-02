Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public for help locating a 55-year-old woman last seen in Pompano Beach.

Detectives say Amy Bedell was last seen on Jan. 13th 2026, near 520 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

She is about 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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