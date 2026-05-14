POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies need the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said 38-year-old Tenezia Sims was last seen near the intersection of Sample Road and Northwest 27th Avenue on May 7.

Investigators said Sims stands 5 feet, 5 inches and weighs 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Sims was last seen wearing a pink tank top, black skirt with a flower design and blue slides, according to deputies.

Anyone with information on Sims’ whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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